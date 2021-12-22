Recreation

The Lakeside's rink is now open.

 Submitted

Just in time for Christmas, the Penticton Lakeside Resort skating rink is now open for the season. The rink is open to the public from 10 a.m. -10 p.m. daily (bring your own skates). Hot chocolate, refreshing beverages and a nice meal are available after your skate in one of the resort’s three venues Bufflehead Cafe, Barking Parrot and Hooded Merganser. The rink is fully licensed for food and beverage service from the Barking Parrot. Private bookings are available. To reserve a two-hour time slot, contact the Lakeside’s front desk to book your reservation 250-493-8221.