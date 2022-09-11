Home prices continued their downward trajectory in most parts of the Okanagan in August, according to a fresh batch of data from the Association of Interior Realtors.
The biggest declines were seen in the North Okanagan, where the benchmark price of a townhouse slid 6% on a month-over-month basis to $560,000 and the benchmark price of a single-family home dropped 5% to $739,000.
Sellers in the Central Okanagan fared better with little change in prices there, while in the South Okanagan the benchmark price of a townhouse slipped 5% on a month-over-month basis to $557,000 and the benchmark price of a single-family home shrunk 3% to $791,000.
Rising interest rates are putting downward pressure on prices, as is the sheer number of active listing in the Okanagan, which rose from 1,349 in July to 3,725 in August.
“After the unpredictable hot market through the majority of last year, it is nice to see some typical seasonal consumer behaviour returning as we head into this fall. This is a welcomed optimistic sign for a potential return of a balanced market to come, sooner than anticipated,” said association president Lyndi Cruickshank in a press release.
“The market seems to have started turning the corner with respect to overall inventory levels. With an increase of properties available, this could bode well for sellers and buyers who have been sidelined for much of the year.”
Across the Okanagan, a total of
671 homes were sold in August, down from 604 in July. Transaction values totalled $522.6 million, up from $457.2 million in July.
HOUSE PRICES
Benchmark prices for Okanagan homes in August 2022 with month-over-month % change
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $791K (-3%)
Townhouse: $557K (-5%)
Condo/apartment: $459K (+1%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1M (unchanged)
Townhouse: $772K (-2%)
Condo/apartment: $527K (+1%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $739K (-5%)
Townhouse: $560K (-6%)
Condo/apartment: $328K (+0.6%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.