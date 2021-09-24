OROVILLE, Wash. — After more than 30 years, an Oroville business, that was popular with Canadians, is closing.
Betta's Services, a downtown Oroville shipping/receiving business that many Osoyoos residents use as an address for on-line purchases that can’t be delivered to Canada, is going out of business.
According to their website, they will remain opened for limited hours between now and Nov. 12.
For a modest fee, Betta's receives the packages and buyers pick them up and bring them back across the border.
Owner Betta Lidstrand told The Herald in July 2020 that her business was down about 85 per cent since the border restrictions went into effect.
“If (the border) doesn’t open up soon … I can say there are quite a few businesses in Oroville that might not make it,” she said in the Herald interview.
“I’ve been saying for years that Oroville runs off Canadians.”