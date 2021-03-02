Allan Carter is looking forward to resting his battered knees on golf courses and fishing holes across the Okanagan after pounding them on the hard concrete floors of the dollar store he and his wife have owned and operated for the past decade.
Sunday marked the final day of business for Carter and his wife, Catherine Buffie, as they officially retired as proud owners of Your Dollar Store With More, located in a strip mall on Prairie Valley Road, only metres away from Highway 97 entering the District of Summerland.
“We are retiring … I sold the store to a gentleman and we are retiring,” said a smiling Carter. “We decided around the beginning of January that we would put the store up for sale. I’m going to be 65 in a couple of months, so my wife and I agreed it was time to sell the store and enjoy the Okanagan.”
Carter and Buffie owned Your Dollar Store With More for more than eight years. Originally from Winnipeg, they lived and worked in Toronto for many years before making a move to the Okanagan, a place Catherine fell in love with years ago.
“The best part has just been dealing with the public,” Carter said. “The people here in Summerland are just so friendly and nice. It has made it very easy to work here and run our business.”
Dollar stores have grown exponentially in the past decade.
“People are looking for good products at a decent price and that’s what we offer,” Carter said.
Giving back to the community was a goal from the day they opened the business and the couple is proud of the numerous organizations their business has supported.
• The store purchares all the toys that are given away each summer at a big event in Memorial Park by the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion;
• Discounts to all non-profit organizations in the community;
• Regularly contributes to the Summerland Food Bank
• Donations and gift certificates to the school lunch program at Giant’s Head Elementary School.
• They also purchased a new bicycle to donate to a local family through the Neighbour Link program in Summerland.
“We were recently honoured by the food bank for donating 1,000 pounds of food for the food bank over the years,” he said.
In total, they donated an average of $10,000 annually to various causes.
“This is our home and we want to help the people who are here and giving back to the community is something we’ve always wanted to do. We’re very very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Carter said.
The key to any small business, in his opinion, is hiring quality staff and treating employees and customers like family.
“When people come into our store, they know right away we care about them,” he said.
New owner Jignesh Patel is retaining all of the long-time staff and doesn’t plan on changing much. The store’s success speaks for itself.
Patel and his family have owned another dollar store in Chetwynd in northern B.C. for several years and were looking for an opportunity to purchase a second store in the Okanagan, he said.
“I’m only 30, so I’m very excited about adding a second store and looking forward to moving here.” Patel said.
“The people here in Summerland are very nice and easy going and so am I. We will keep the same style in place and continue to be successful.”
Your Dollar Store With More gained unwanted attention last summer after Mayor Toni Boot arrived with a Black Press reporter and tore Confederate-flag bandanas on the steps to the store.
“What she did was wrong,” Carter said.
“We got our retribution as the vast majority of residents here in Summerland supported us. She was crushed in every single poll that was taken after what happened. That justifies to me that she was wrong. The people of Summerland told us she was wrong.”
Carter said he’s looking forward to long days on the golf course and at his favourite fishing holes in retirement.
“I love fishing, but there’s been no time and I haven’t golfed in four years, but that’s going to change,” he said. “I’m hoping to do both and Catherine also has a long list of things she wants me to do and now I’ll have the time.”
They also plan to visit their son and two grandchildren living near Edmonton.
Retirement is bittersweet as they look forward to not having to spend long hours running a business, but saying goodbye to loyal customers who have become like a second family is going to be difficult.
“It’s going to be tough to walk out the door,” he said.