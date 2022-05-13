Reopening of a popular Peachland restaurant has been delayed by the discovery of asbestos in the building, Mayor Cindy Fortin says.
The Gasthaus has been closed since a frozen sprinkler burst on Dec. 27 and caused extensive flooding.
No updated information has been provided on the business’ webpage or social media accounts since then.
Fortin said this week on her Facebook page that she’d had a tour of the Gasthaus and was informed by manager Andrew Neville that the disaster revealed the presence of asbestos in an older part of the structure.
The abatement process has been time-consuming with indoor air testing showing encouraging signs only at the end of April, Fortin said. When other repairs are completed, the restaurant should re-open in late June or early July, she said.