Penticton’s Vassalaki family have been the proud owners of the Last Call Liquor Mart in the city’s south end for the past 14 years.
On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, staff celebrated the first anniversary of business at the store’s new location at 2897 Skaha Lake Road. The original Last Call Liquor Mart was located not far away on Green Avenue for 13 years. The store has attracted more than two million customers since it first opened.
Staff members include, from left Ryan Dupre, Sharon Barahona, Tim Turta, Alicia Serwatkewich, Stacey Isted and co-owner Barbara Vassalaki.