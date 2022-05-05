La Crème Skincare and Boutique is hosting a block party on Friday, May 13 from 4-8 p.m.
Rock the Block will include shopping, music, games, food, bouncy castles and mini market and much more.
The idea stemmed from the realization that many businesses in the 200 block are celebrating milestone anniversaries in May, including La Creme Skincare.
Combined with the fact that some opened during the pandemic and long-standing businesses kept moving forward, organizers thought there was a lot to celebrate as a block.