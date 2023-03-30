“SPRING SOCIAL” at the Apple Plaza April 1st: For Immediate Release
It’s no joke, April 1st this coming Saturday, the three owners of the popular independently owned market-style businesses Tonys’ Meats, Woudas Bakery and LocalMotive Market will be collaborating to host their first ever “Spring Social” tasting event at the Apple Plaza. The event will feature sampling from numerous popular vendors, with over 10 tasting stations of fine local products that can be found at the businesses.
Located in the heart of Penticton, the owners of the businesses have been scheming for years to do an event that brings together the finest local food vendors, and allows customers to come and sample these foods and beverages. Charcuterie, Vegan Sushi, Pizza, Salad Dressings and Sauces, Gluten Free and Vegan Meats and more will be free to sample during the event.
“After 3 years of lock-downs and limitations, we are ready to get together again and have some fun…”. Says owner Ken Komestad who recently purchased the business in 2020. “We really want to show off the products we make and sell… we have so many local products that no one has ever tried or tasted, we hope that through sampling people will become more familiar with these products and try them out.”
Neighbouring businesses Woudas’ Bakery owner Hardy Sauter will be providing free coffee, and LocalMotive Market will be featuring numerous free samples, including vegan friendly Sushi. “We want to show off how to use the fine vegetables we grow and offer at our market in the Sushi”, says owner Thomas Tumbach, who also runs LocalMotive Organic Delivery and Farms in Summerland. “Throughout the winter months, we grow MicroGreens in the store on top of our produce display shelves… the flavor of these amazing little plants will be one of the key ingredients in the free sushi samples this weekend.”
In addition, there will be live music and raffles from all 3 businesses, each giving away $50 Gift Certificates to the luck winner. A Grand Prize winner will also win a Gift Certificate from each business valued at over $150. The event will run from 11 am until 3 pm, and is in the corner unit of the Apple Plaza, at 1848 Main St. Penticton.