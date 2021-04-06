Cannabis workers in Peachland have become the first growing operation and extraction facility to unionize in Canada.
Workers at Potanicals Green Growers unanimously ratified their first collective agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), Local 1518, last week.
The unit, which began negotiations in March, joined the BC BUD division of UFCW 1518, which represents more than 25,000 members in the community health, hospitality, retail, cannabis, industrial, and professional sectors across B.C.
“Our BC BUD division keeps growing because cannabis industry workers know their value and the power they can wield when they work together,” UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak said. “I am proud to welcome them to their union and to help them fight for more improvements in the workplace.”