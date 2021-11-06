The unemployment rate in greater Kelowna fell to 4.4% in October from 5.4% in September, new jobs data from Statistics Canada shows.
Along with Victoria, Kelowna has Canada’s third lowest jobless rate, after only Ottawa at 3.9% and Quebec City at 4.2%
All three of those other cities are main government centres. The recovery of jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic has been faster in the public sector than it has been in the private sector, StatsCan says.
Between October 2020 and last month, total jobs in the public sector rose by 5.7% compared to a rise of 4.7% in the private sector, StatsCan says.
In the more specific category of “public administration,” the recovery of jobs has been faster still, at 9% last month above the level recorded in October 2020.
Kelowna’s buoyant jobs market is reflected across the Thompson-Okanagan region, which had an unemployment rate only slightly higher last month, at 4.5%. That compares to 8.1% in October 2020.
Kelowna’s jobless rate of 4.4% last month was substantially below that of Abbotsford’s, at 8%, and Vancouver’s, at 6.2%.
Last month, 1,200 more people were working in the greater Kelowna area than in September. Those job gains were among the 10,400 added province-wide.
“B.C. has the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 5.6%, and we continue to lead all provinces with a job recovery rate of 101.9%,” Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a release.
“There are now 51,000 more British Columbians employed than at the start of the pandemic — that’s a direct result of people, businesses, and communities working together to get through these tough times,” Kahlon said.
Nationally, the Canadian economy added 31,000 jobs last month, bringing the national unemployment rate to a pandemic-era low of 6.7%, down from 6.9% in September. It was the fifth consecutive monthly decline in rates.
Leah Nord, senior director of workforce strategies for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says October’s jobs report points to the uphill climb that remains before the labour market fully heals from COVID-19.
She notes that there are almost 900,000 job vacancies that need to be filled, adding that task is going to be more difficult than recovering the three million jobs lost at the onset of the pandemic, which the country achieved in September.
“The fact is the hard part begins now,” Nord said in a statement. “There’s no silver-bullet fix at hand.