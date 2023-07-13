The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for the highly anticipated 36th Annual Business Excellence Awards. Presented by Total Restorations, this event aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals in the Penticton community.
The Business Excellence Awards provide an opportunity to showcase and honour businesses that have made significant contributions to the local economy, displayed exemplary leadership, and demonstrated a commitment to excellence in their respective fields. Nominations are open to businesses, organizations, and individuals conducting business within Penticton and the surrounding area.
“We are excited to launch the nomination process for the 36th Annual Business Excellence Awards,” said Chamber president Nicole Clark. “This event celebrates the remarkable achievements and dedication of our local business community. We encourage everyone to participate by nominating deserving businesses and individuals who have made a positive impact."
Nominations can be submitted online through the Chamber website at www.penticton.org. The nomination period will close on Wednesday, August 2 at 4 p.m.
A wide range of award categories is available to recognize various aspects of business excellence including: Hospitality Excellence, Workplace Culture Excellence, Service Excellence, Not-for-Profit Award, Community Support Excellence, New Business Award, Marketing & Communications Award, Young Professional of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, and Business of the Year.
“We are proud to have Total Restoration Services as the presenting sponsor for the 36th Annual Business Excellence Awards,” said Clark. “Their continued support and commitment to recognizing and celebrating business achievements in our community is truly commendable.”
Anyone may suggest a nomination as it’s not limited to Chamber members only.