Passenger counts are way down at Kelowna's airport but parking fees are proposed to go up.
The short-term lot charge should rise from $1.75 per hour to $2 per hour, airport finance manager Shane Dyrdal suggests in a report to city council.
Dyrdal also proposes the charge for using the long-term parking lot rise from $70 to $75.
Fees should also rise for valet parking and metered stalls, Dyrdal says.
Despite the proposed increases, set to take effect on Jan. 5, 2022 pending council's approval, YLW would still be a "low-cost" model compared to other airports, she says.
Other than making that comparison, Dydral's report does not provide any reason for the proposed increases. If approved, the higher charges would bring in an extra $500,000 in parking fees next year, she says.
Employees of airlines that serve YLW pay $30 a month for parking. Dyrdal suggests the fee rise to $32.50.
Parking fees at the airport were last increased in 2018.
In 2022, the airport expects to handle 1.67 million passengers, still down from the pre-pandemic level of 2.1 million passengers in 2019.