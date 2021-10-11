The Barking Parrot held an unannounced customer appreciation evening, Friday at the pub. Preparing free burgers were, from left, Myles Thibodeau, Barking Parrot Drinks Development Supervisor; Jeff Christenson, Barking Parrot Sous Chef; Marty O’Hara; Barking Parrot Bar Manager and Dan Vichitthavong, Penticton Lakeside Resort Executive Chef. More than 120,000 complementary meals have been served since 1993.
