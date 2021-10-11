Local business

From left, Myles Thibodeau, Jeff Christenson, Marty O’Hara and Dan Vichitthavong.

 JAMES MILLER

The Barking Parrot held an unannounced customer appreciation evening, Friday at the pub. Preparing free burgers were, from left, Myles Thibodeau, Barking Parrot Drinks Development Supervisor; Jeff Christenson, Barking Parrot Sous Chef; Marty O’Hara; Barking Parrot Bar Manager and Dan Vichitthavong, Penticton Lakeside Resort Executive Chef. More than 120,000 complementary meals have been served since 1993.