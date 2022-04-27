Housing, employment and inflation were on the menu as Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola and Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart gave a government update to local business people at a lunch hosted by the Greater Westside.
The issues of labour shortages and housing affordability come home to rest in the Okanagan, Albas said, adding he has been dealing with some difficult numbers while working on the finance committee.
“The fact remains if you can’t get a place to call your own, it’s going to be difficult for you to hold your job because you may have to move,” he said.
He likened getting in on the housing market in 2015 to winning the lottery as those who did have seen their housing investment roughly double in Canada.
According to Albas, over the past year, housing prices have risen by 30% and over the last two-and-a-half years about 43%.
“I want to see people young people be able to stay in the Okanagan, not have to move away because Calgary is more affordable,” he said.
The troubling situation in Ukraine is causing havoc on international oil prices, said Albas, with gas prices one of the main drivers in some of the inflation.
Albas noted the federal Conservatives unsuccessfully put forward a motion asking for temporary removal of the 5% GST, which he called a tax on tax, saving Canadians on average eight cents a litre on gas.
“If you’re talking to a business owner right now who is having to add a fuel surcharge to the clientele, that’s a big deal for them. They’re going to get a lot of angst back,” said Albas.
As well, Albas noted not everyone in the riding can access transit and need to drive, including taking kids to school, getting groceries and accessing medical appointments.
The supply chain is also a big factor, said Albas, with large portions of Shanghai completely shut down due to COVID-19.
“Most of our supply chains are still heavily reliant on cheaper products from Asia that go specifically through Shanghai,” said Albas, who said a number of local businesses have been having issues getting their products, particularly when they go through Vancouver.
One of the biggest challenges is the cost of everything for businesses gets passed on to consumers, which creates inflation, he said.
More supply chain issues whether they be in Shang Hai shutting down from COVID or with the Ukraine situation all impact our day-to-day lives, Albas said.
“There’s no question when it comes to affordability, this is uncharted territory,” said Stewart, noting the inflation rate was 6.7% in B.C. in March.
“Governments get in the way of themselves sometimes,” said Stewart. “It’s about listening to solutions.”
He touched briefly on changes to the provincial sales tax on used vehicles which will see purchasers pay the sale price or the assessed value of the vehicle, whichever is higher, noting this will impact lower to middle income families.