South Okanagan builder and designer members of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) had a strong presence at the 2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence this weekend.
“We had several finalist nods this year for design, build and development in Penticton and Summerland,” said CHBA South Okanagan executive officer Sarah Taylor.
“E. Phillips Contracting, Hunters Hill Development with project partner, the District of Summerland and Edgehill Homes with project partner, New Generation Cabinets were all selected as silver finalists for various projects.”
But the biggest winners of the night were Teresa and Nick Braam with Edgehill Homes taking home four gold awards.
“Edgehill won in new single-family home, kitchen renovation, residential renovation and interior design. This speaks to the quality of homes we are putting out here in the South Okanagan, the caliber of our builders and high-standard product our members are producing,” Taylor said.
The gala definitely had a different feel to it this year. Rather than the traditional black-tie event at the Delta in Kelowna, the awards were online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Formerly called the Tommie Awards, the Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence celebrates the housing industry in the Okanagan and recognizes outstanding craft and design in residential construction. The OHAE represent the very best of the best in new home production across the Okanagan valley.