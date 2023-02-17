Business leaders who want to help shape and contribute to Penticton’s business community are encouraged to run in the Chamber’s 2023 election for the chance to serve a two-year term on the board of directors.
“Any Chamber members in good standing are welcome to submit their name for candidacy,” said Chamber president Jonathan McGraw in a press release. “Participation on the board is a great way to make a positive difference for our members and businesses throughout Penticton and beyond.”
The Chamber would especially benefit from leaders coming from a variety of business sectors including financial, construction, legal, retail, and tourism, to positions such as operations, human resources, marketing, and entrepreneurs. Experience in policy, governance, and communications are also desired commodities for the Board’s working committees such as the executive, finance, governance, advocacy, membership, education, and Penticton Women in Business.
The Chamber is known for its initiatives including the annual Business Excellence Awards, All Candidates Forums, Top 40, and Penticton Women in Business, among other things.
Nominations close on Wednesday, Feb. 22, which will be followed by a virtual meet and greet of the nominees. Online voting will take place from March 2-14, with the successful nominees announced at the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting, Wednesday, March 15.
Those wanting to run for the board are invited to complete the application form by visiting: https://www.penticton.org/2023bodnominationform or phone 778-476-3111 for additional details.