Longtime Kelowna chamber of commerce office manager Dicky Dack is retiring after almost 29 years with the organization.
She will be succeeded in late August by Ester Pike in the newly-created role of director of operations. Pike most recently worked at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and her other experience includes the Canadian Red Cross and the YMCA Okanagan.
“Although Dicky’s shoes will be difficult to fill, I am looking forward to joining the team to work on the chamber’s projects and the growth of our business community,” Pike said in a release.