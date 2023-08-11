Home sales in the Okanagan last month were up nearly 10 per cent from July 2022, newly-released statistics indicate.
Total new listings in the Valley were also up, at nearly 13 per cent, with the biggest rise seen in the South Okanagan, with an increase of 37 per cent.
While the number of active listings rose, selling prices for single-family homes declined in the North Okanagan and South Okanagan, and were little changed in the Central Okanagan.
The benchmark prices for single-family homes in the greater Kelowna area last month was $1,063,700, up just under one per cent from July 2022.
In the South Okanagan, the benchmark price was $765,000, down six per cent, while in the North Okanagan it was $778,000, down half of one per cent.
‘’With consumers feeling pinched by high mortgage rates, some buyers have gravitated towards eyeing other geographical regions with more affordable options,’’ Chelsea Mann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors.
Okanagan Newspaper Group