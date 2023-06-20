This month was the launch date for Rez13 Productions.
Rez13 is a South Okanagan production company primarily creating documentaries for a range of platforms. The high-impact stories being developed through a collective are in part designed to bring us closer to reconciliation between “settlers” and First Nations by challenging outdated indigenous stereotypes.
Ranging from humorous and informative, to the unspeakable sadness of ever-present indigenous generational trauma, Rez13 engages and entertains audiences while facilitating healing and bridging the gap for equality. Out of storytelling comes understanding.
Osoyoos Indian Band Chief and author Clarence Louie is executive producer of Rez13. Re-elected 19 times as OIB chief, Louie’s band ranks at the top of First Nations with band-owned companies such as Nk’Mip, an award winning winery co-owned with Arterra Wines. The band also have land lease agreements with a number of companies including one with Area 27, a world class, Jacques Villeneuve0designed race track in Oliver.
‘Settler’ Questions
One of the shows currently in production is ‘Settler’ Questions. Asking questions of First Nations people, “settlers” take on the challenge to learn about native culture, history and grievances.
Through a collection of stories, the characters at the centre of this philosophical exploration of the differences between two strikingly different cultures, understanding is gained for both parties when approached with curiosity and empathy… often with surprising results.
Indians and Cowboys
Summerland’s Garnett Valley Gang is one of the most popular attractions in the Okanagan. These “lawless bandits” have their own culture and a bond that has kept the gang together for 27 years. Headed by Jimmy Boots and Mexicali Rose, the gang “performs” 14 robberies each summer, where they attack the beloved 1912 Kettle Valley Steam Train… and rob passengers for charity.
The Garnett Valley Gang are welcoming First Nations riders this summer and as part of a documentary on the importance of horses to local native culture, we will be filming the gang’s exploits “on-stage” and off — for another new production by Rez13. Filming began June 4.
For more information on Rez13 and its productions visit: rez13.com.