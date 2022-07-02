Harbour Air is bringing back its seaplane flights between downtown Vancouver and Kelowna, starting July 9.
The flights are for a limited time only.
“You asked, we listened. Okanagan summer sun here we come,” said Harbour Air. “Sit back and relax with one-hour flights connecting directly to where you need to be.”
The company said there are no lineups for its services.
It’s a seasonal offering with one round-trip flight twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays until Sept. 6.
Flights are from Harbour Air’s terminal in Coal Harbour to Eldorado Resort’s marina.