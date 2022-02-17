La Creme Skin Care and Boutique at 207 Main Street celebrates its second birthday Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
When they opened the doors Feb. 18, 2020, La Creme didn’t realize they would be closing for lockdown just a few weeks later. They reopened May 16, 2020. Two anniversary parties are planned.
The first is Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be offering free Visia consultations all day, 30-minute facial treatments for $30 (while available), gifts with purchase, prizes, and one-day sales. The boutique is also featuring a full launch of a new-to-the-boutique product li
ne, three new products just released from Laboratoire Dr. Renaud, a new product from isclinical, and a new product from Nelly du Vuyst.