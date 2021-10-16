A mass timber manufacturer is hosting a career fair today (Oct. 16, 2021) in Oliver.
Structurlam is looking for production workers now that it’s re-opening facilities after a two-year closure.
“Structurlam offers an attractive compensation and benefits packages, as well as opportunity for growth,” says the announcement.
The South Okanagan career fair, from 9 a.m. to noon, is to find employees for its manufacturing facility in Oliver. The company is looking for people who have knowledge in the woodworking industry, including carpentry and framing.
The ability to read and understand blueprints is a bonus.
COVID protocols will be in place.
The address is 310 Co-Op Ave.