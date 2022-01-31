A new nine-storey apartment building with 122 homes for
low-income Kelowna residents wouldn’t have come about without a $2 million donation from a community-minded, but occasionally crusty, benefactor.
Gordon Ziglar and his wife Helen gifted land worth that much to the Society of Hope housing society more than 25 years ago.
His mom had spent her declining years in a less-than-satisfactory retirement home, and he wanted the society to build a retirement residence with more amenities to keep seniors active and engaged with one another.
The society used the donation to begin work on a series of housing projects near the southwest corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road.
More than 200 homes already exist in three buildings; the fourth and final one, the groundbreaking for which was held Friday, will be nine storeys with homes for low-income seniors, small families, singles and people with disabilities.
The provincial government has provided $13 million for the project as part of its housing strategy, the city waived $300,000 in development fees, and CMHC assisted with pre-construction costs.
But Ziglar’s land donation was the catalyst for the entire Apple Valley housing development, said Luke Stack, the Society of Hope’s executive director.
“It was an incredibly generous donation and Gordon took a bit of a chance with our society, because at that point we hadn’t been established for very long,” Stack said in an interview.
“But our size was something of the appeal for him. He thought if he gave the land to a bigger non-profit, he might sort of get squeezed out in the decision-making process in terms of what amenities would eventually be built for people living in the buildings,” Stack said.
The society was happy to accommodate Ziglar’s requests, such as one that stipulated a bowling alley should be included. Ziglar, who died a few years ago, had pressed for other features in an occasionally forceful way, Stack recalled.
“He wasn’t always the easiest guy to deal with, to be honest,” Stack said. “One time, he sent a crew in to start ripping out the furnishings in the bowling alley because he said they weren’t good enough.
“I told him, ‘Gordon, you can’t just come in here and start taking apart the furniture’,” Stack said. “But we worked it out.”
The nine-storey timber building now under construction will include a large common area, lounges, a pool room, and fitness areas for activities such as yoga and tai chi.
It’s expected to open next year, and will bring the society’s total number of residential units for low-income people in the Central Okanagan to 822.
“Gordon inspired us to go beyond just housing,” Stack said.