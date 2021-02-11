A new contract for Save-On-Foods workers across B.C. gives them "life-changing" wage hikes, their union says.
Enhancements include wage increases, particularly for new employees and those with less experience, more vacation for long-term workers, stronger job security, benefit improvements, and greater flexibility to transfer between stores.
“Our members have told us that these wage increases are life-changing,” Kim Novak, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518 said in a release.
“We consistently heard that broad wage increases for the lowest-paid Save-On-Foods members were the top priority, so that is what we fought for at the bargaining table,” said Erica Jones, another union official.
As a result of the newly-ratified contract, a Save-On employee who had been making $14.70 an hour is now making $15.60 an hour, and that will rise to $16.20 on June 1.
At the other end of the pay scale, an employee who was making over $20.75 an hour and who worked an average of 32 or more hours a week will receive a lump sum payment of $2,000 now and a further $750 in April.
There is also a wage increase next year, with the contract expiration in 2023.
There are six Save-On-Foods in the Central Okanagan.