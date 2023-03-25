Nicole Clark is returning to the president’s chair of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce after holding the past president’s role over the past two years.
“As this is my last year on the board before I reach the six-year maximum, I wanted to ensure that the board is in a position to continue the good work we have accomplished,” said Clark.
“I’m also extremely excited to work with so many new faces around the table who will bring new ideas and perspectives to what we do.”
New faces include Amanda Darnley of Elevation Woodworks Inc; Rohan Katyal of RBC; Jordan Knox of Rona; Svitlana Shkyn of the Fairfield Inn and Suites and Daryl Clarke, who were all acclaimed at the recent AGM. Harpreet Sidhu of HEK Yeah Media and Dale Cory of Penticton Kia were re-elected for another two-year term.
Rohan Katyal will be 2023’s treasurer and Linda Sankey of SOS Brain Injury Society rounds out the executive committee as secretary.
With Clark’s return to the president’s position, Jonathan McGraw now moves into the past president role, where he will provide continuity and guidance on current and future initiatives that support the Chamber’s mission and vision.
“This year we’ll be placing particular emphasis on advocacy and succession planning so that we’re supporting our members through these ongoing economic challenges, and making sure that your directors feel confident stepping into executive positions on our board in the future,” said Clark.