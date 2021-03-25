The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Securing our Future: Getting Canadians back to work,” a Zoom session with Erin O’Toole, federal leader of the Official Opposition, April 1 from noon until 1 p.m.
The cost is $10 and Chamber members from the Okanagan are free.
O’Toole, a 12-year veteran of Canada’s military, has been Durham’s member of Parliament since 2012. After a failed bid at the Conservative leadership, he became leader in 2020 with a third-ballot victory against Peter MacKay. He also worked in the private sector as a corporate lawyer.
O’Toole’s remarks will be followed with a question-and-answer session. Business-related questions can be sent in advance to the Chamber for consideration. To register: penticton.org/event/townhall-erin-otoole/