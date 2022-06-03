A renowned Okanagan language school has teamed up with industry leaders to present programs which benefit both businesses eager for employees and domestic and international students seeking a rewarding career.
Established in 2002, International Gateway Kelowna continues to provide award-winning English as a Second Language classes and specialized English programs as well as offering career college diploma and certificate programs.
“As employers struggle to recruit and retain staff, IGK is trying to assist in filling that need,” said Blaine Melnyk, Director of Marketing and Recruitment in an interview.
The career programs offer practical training in courses lasing from six months to over a year.
Paid co-op placements with IGK’s business partners and university transfer credits are also available.
IGK works closely with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and welcomes the opportunity to expand cooperation with chambers in other Okanagan towns and cities.
Students get training in their area of interest while earning a co-op pay cheque and have a high probability of a job waiting for them at the end of their studies.
Career colleges can quickly adjust to market needs and partner with industry leaders to develop programs that provide them with well-trained staff.
In addition to the paid co-op opportunities, IGK offers scholarships to local students which helps make the price of professional training affordable.
To be eligible local students must apply and be accepted by July 1, 2022.
These courses are a great way for recent graduates, those looking for a professional career change or re-entering the job market or those within a business looking for specific training to gain practical knowledge Melnyk explained.
Students with a flair for dealing with people may wish to enroll in the certificate of hospitality and tourism management while those who wish to work alongside master winemakers may find the certificate in winery assistant and sales attractive.
Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Playtime Casino, and BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery along with Royal Anne Hotel and Predator Ridge Resort are among the
companies working with IGK on these certificate programs.
Certificate programs are also offered in user interface design for students interested in careers in mobile, voice, and web design and in user experience design for those who want to work in product and interaction design.
The certificate of cryptocurrency professional provides the foundation needed for blockchain applications, trading and investing, security practices, and Smart Contracts in the field of cryptocurrencies.
For students interested in careers in accounting, business and marketing, the Diploma in Business Administration provides a solid foundation of theory and practical knowledge in several specialized related areas.
Careers as informatics security analyst, systems security analyst and security administrator are waiting for students who complete the Diploma in Cybersecurity program.
Over the past two decades, IGK has created an extensive network of international recruitment agents and immigration consultants.
Using this network, IGK works effectively with International Experience Canada offered by the Canadian government to obtain work placements for individuals wanting to immigrate to Canada or Canadian residents seeking work abroad.
“We receive requests from many international agents who have clients wishing to come to Canada. They take an intensive English language study program with us first, and then go to an employer for the next year or in some cases up to two years,” Melnyk said.
A group from Switzerland is currently completing the language program and will soon be employed.
IGK’s English language programs include those for general, business, and academic needs, to meet language proficiency requirements and to prepare for university.
Programs for young students include ESL winter and summer camps that combine learning with outdoor fun.
For information visit www.igcanada.com or contact Melnyk at: info@igcanada.com or 250-868-4827.