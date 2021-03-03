The EB Games location at the Hub Centre on Carrington Road closed permanently.
A sign on the store’s door referred customers to the Central Park EB Games location at 1575 Banks Rd. in Kelowna for current pre-orders.
EB Games also has a store in Orchard Park mall.
EB Games did not reply to an email asking about the store closure; however, many video game consumers have been moving toward digital downloads of games as well as subscriptions.
Lately, consumers who did not pre-order hard copies of new games at EB Games Westbank store had to buy games elsewhere as there was no stock available.
It’s not known if the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in loss of business for the Texas-based company that was founded in 1977.
EB Games, a long-time tennant in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton, closed its doors in 2020.