WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, announced Monday that it will, for the first time in its history, be offering regular flights between Penticton Regional Airport and Vancouver International Airport. The flights will be offered six days a week starting Feb. 17. WestJet and Pacific Coastal Airlines have teamed up to offer the service. On hand for Monday’s announcement were, from left, WestJet customer service agent Gena Lowe, Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, WestJet executive Jared Mikosh-Gerk, Penticton Mayor John Vassalaki, Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce vice-president Lyndie Hill and WestJet customer service agent Marianne Muscolow.