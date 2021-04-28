When Lucy Anderson first came to Canada from the UK five years ago, she had a big smile, a big backpack and a big dream.
Fast forward five years later, that backpack is now filled with tattoo and beauty equipment as she moves her home-based studio, Beauty and the Blade, to her first downtown storefront.
Anderson is a four-time certified brow artist, offering all things eyebrows, including microblading, powder brows, combo brows and henna brows.
But that’s not all.
With the opening of her new studio, Anderson is hoping to broaden her clientele by offering a few new services to include men as well. After completing her training in scalp micropigmentation, with the world- renowned Ink Barber, she has already begun helping men (and women) who struggle with thinning hair and receding hair lines, including those with Alopecia.
The process is a form of cosmetic tattooing in which pigment is deposited into the scalp to create the illusion of more hair.
“Microblading opened up so many different avenues to explore with cosmetic tattooing, I want to make sure that not only am I helping with the beauty side of things, but also to help people find their confidence” Anderson said.
As if her brow and scalp services weren’t enough, Anderson still wanted to offer more, so with the new location, comes a new artist and even more new services.
So what else is she offering?
And who is this new artist?
Anderson is excited to welcome paramedical tattoo artist Jenny Popoff to the Beauty and the Blade team, and for those not familiar with these two, they’ve actually made quite the team for awhile.
Not only are they partners in business, but partners in life as well. Popoff is Anderson’s fiancé, and has watched her grow through each course, each certification and each client.
“I’ve always had an interest in the art of tattooing, and watching Lucy grow in an industry that is also growing, I was extremely interested in how I could be a part of it. I’ve seen what Lucy does and heard the stories of the people she has helped, and it’s so inspiring,” Popoff said.
Popoff is now triple certified in machine work and scar camouflage. A relatively new procedure that involves the use of a tattoo machine to deposit skin-coloured pigment (just like a regular tattoo) into a healed scar, to make it less noticeable, if not disappear.
Areas of specialty will include acne and stretch marks, as well as major surgical scars (including breast augmentation) and self-harm scars.
“Each scar tells a different story. Some people take pride in them and the story behind them, while others may struggle with a negative attachment. That scar can be a constant reminder of trauma, or even a time in someone’s life that they㩹㩐no longer connect with, or never did connect with, like those in the trans community. My hope is to help everyone I can to feel confident and like the very best, authentic version of themselves,” Popoff said.
The couple will be opening their doors to their new location at 428 Main Street (beside the Cellar) on Saturday, May 1.
Regular hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. The store’s phone number is 250-328-5527.
“We encourage people to stop by after noon to check out the new shop, ask questions and enter to win some free services!”
Other services include: sugaring, dermaplaning, microneedling and makeup application.