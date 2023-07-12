VICTORIA - The Government of British Columbia is providing more than $4 million for 12 new mass-timber demonstration and research projects, which builds on B.C.'s global leadership in this area.
B.C. is a leader in developing and utilizing mass-timber products, technologies and services that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while changing the face of construction throughout the province.
"Mass timber advances the construction of climate-smart buildings built with a renewable and sustainable product that helps grow our province's clean economy," said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. "Investing in B.C.'s mass-timber sector allows us to get more value from every tree harvested, while supporting good jobs for people throughout B.C."
There are eight demonstration building projects and four research projects receiving funding from the third intake of the Mass Timber Demonstration Program (MTDP). Projects range from a new indoor aquatic centre in Golden to a mixed-use development featuring an 18-storey mass-timber tower in Vancouver's Killarney neighbourhood. This will help further expand the use of mass timber in B.C.'s construction sector by providing designers and builders with real-world knowledge and experience they can learn from.
"Having our mixed-use River District project be a part of the Mass Timber Demonstration Program allows us to access valuable experience and learnings, while developing a mass-timber project of this scale," said Graham Brewster, director of development, Wesgroup Properties. "We look forward to working with and contributing to B.C.'s homegrown, world-class mass-timber knowledge and industries with the shared goals of building greener buildings and better communities."
Supporting mass-timber construction brings the Province closer to its goal of building a more sustainable, inclusive and innovative economy for people, businesses and communities throughout B.C.