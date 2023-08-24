Kelowna’s airport should soon be back to normal operations, Mayor Tom Dyas says.
Good progress is being made against the Central Okanagan wildfires with the gradual lifting underway of various fire evacuation orders, officials said Wednesday. Some overnight flights resumed this week at YLW, as firefighting aircraft do not operate in the evening or early morning hours.
Dyas was asked during a Thursday briefing when he believed that full operations would resume at the airport. He noted the situation was fluid and resumption of all commercial flying would depend on authorization from Transport Canada.
But he added: “My hope and expectation is that it will be by the weekend.”
Passengers should check with their airlines for specific flight information. The province has lifted an advisory against travelling to the area, with the exception of West Kelowna.