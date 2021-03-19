Junior Chamber International (JCI) Penticton is pleased to announce the return of its 4th Annual ValleyDrive Event to support local food banks for March 27.
With food bank stock at a low and demand higher than ever, JCI Penticton will be running a food donation drop off outdoors. There will be tents set up in the south east corner of the Cherry Lane Mall parking lot with space for people to drive up and drop off their donations. Volunteers will follow precautions to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and dropped off for the Salvation Army.
“JCI Penticton is excited to be running the ValleyWide FoodDrive. We are a part of this community and are here to help those who need it the most. We started this event three years ago and the community really got behind it so we wanted to try and keep it going as the need is greater than ever. ” said Katelin Dahlen, ValleyWide FoodDrive organizer.
The food bank has seen an increase in the amount of food being given out. March 27, 2021, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drive thru donation drop off
Most needed items non perishable
Pork and Beans
Chef Boyardee
Canned Meats
Pasta Sauce
Canned Fruit
Rice
Soup
Small Juice boxes
Bottled water
Perishables
Potatoes
Onions
Carrots
For more information contact Harpreet Sidhu JCI Penticton Past president at 250-486-1712 or hsidhu@jcicanada.com
---
JCI Penticton (Formerly Penticton Jaycees), is a local non profit which has been serving Penticton and area for over 80 years. JCI is comprised of young individuals, age 18-40, who are committed to bettering themselves, their community, and the world. In recent years JCI Penticton has been a supporter of clubs & projects such as the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club, Rotary Starfish Pack, Young Business Leader of the Year Award at the Annual Business Excellence Awards, Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning and the JCI Summer Day Camps for Kids to name a few.