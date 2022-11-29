Local business

This photo was taken in Penticton B.C. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

From left, James Ludvigson, social political activist, Chef Adam O’Brien and James Miller. political pundit, taste test The Barking Parrot’s newest $6.95 chili bowl that’s being added to the menu this week. Ludvigson, a regular at the pub for years, suggested a chili be added to the menu for the winter months. The two ‘celebrity’ judges rated it 10/10.