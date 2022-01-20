Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation, the leading mass timber manufacturer in North America, has welcomed Paul Drace as the company’s new vice president of sales for construction east division and industrial North America.
Based in Wisconsin, Drace brings his extensive background in engineered wood, with experience working with major suppliers including Trus-Joist, Weyerhaeuser, RedBuilt and SmartLam.
In his new role, Drace will lead construction sales regions to drive sales efforts, promoting and expanding the company’s mass timber work.
“With a strong diverse background in engineered wood, Paul will be a tremendous asset to not only our sales team, but for our customer and technical services teams,” said Paul Sehn, Structurlam’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.
“With Paul joining our sales leadership team, we will be able to bring heightened focus to Structurlam’s growth and advance the mass timber movement across North America.”
Structurlam is based in the south Okanagan.