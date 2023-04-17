Renters in Kelowna continue to pay more, according to a new report published yesterday.
The city placed fourteenth in a list of 35 of Canada’s most expensive cities for rentals, the report said. Average monthly rent in March for a one-bedroom home at $1,936 and fifth for average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $2,647.
Vancouver, the most expensive of Canada’s largest markets, saw annual rent growth of 18.7 per cent in March, with average rents up to $3,146 for condominium rentals and apartments.
The report said British Columbia medium-sized cities saw rents rise double digits year over year for condo rentals and apartments in March: Coquitlam, up 23.8 per cent; Burnaby up 19.9 per cent and Richmond up 16.4 per cent.
Among British Columbia’s medium-sized rental markets in March, average rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments were highest in Burnaby at $2,866; Coquitlam at $2,813; and Richmond at $2,636; New Westminster at $2,416; Kelowna at $2,402; Surrey at $2,342; Langley at $2,324 and Victoria at $2,214.
British Columbia average rent increased year over year by 13.2 per cent in March to $2,541 for the highest average rent for condo rentals and apartments, the report said.
The National Rent Report charts and analyzes monthly, quarterly and annual rates and trends in the rental market on a national, provincial, and municipal level. It’s developed by Toronto real estate company Urbanation.