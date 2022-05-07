Honey Toast Café/Bakery at 66 Front St. is the newest business in Downtown Penticton. It’s owned by the previous operator of the Nautical Dog Cafe at the Skaha Lake Marina. Showing off some of the homemade baked goodies Friday are Meredythe Juch and owner Fergy. In what was supposed to be a soft opening this week, Fergy said she’s been overwhelmed by the support from locals.
