Another brewery is proposed for downtown Kelowna’s north end.
The brew pub, with capacity for 100 people, is proposed for an industrially zoned property near the southeast corner of Clement Avenue and Gordon Drive.
It would front onto the Okanagan Rail Trail, and has the name Railside Brewing. City council is expected on Feb. 8 to endorse the liquor primary application, but final approval is up to the province.
“We will have a core beer lineup of four to five beers that will be common easy-drinking styles with an additional four styles that will be more of a seasonal variety,” applicant Robert Leinemann writes.
There are eight brew pubs in the downtown north end around Clement Avenue. The area is sometimes called the Brewery District.