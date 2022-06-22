Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort’s senior vice president, has received the Far West Ski Association’s Bill Mackey Award for Outstanding Ski Industry Employee.
The award is given for outstanding service to the skiing public by a ski industry or ski area employee.
“What an honour it is to receive this prestigious award,” said Ballingall in a news release from Big White. “The fact that our very own Jim Loyd won it in 2002, then Katie Balkwell in 2016 made my receiving of this award a hat trick for Big White Ski Resort.”