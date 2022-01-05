Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar is to chair an organization representing airports across North America.
He will oversee the Airports Council International – North America during a two-year term.
“Our industry’s recovery is underway, but a clear path forward remains elusive as we continue to navigate the challenges presented by an ongoing pandemic,” Samaddar said in a Tuesday release. “But our industry is proactive and resilient, so I am confident our brightest days are ahead. I look forward to representing this innovative industry and working alongside my colleagues to advance key priorities over the next two years.”