Cars out, giant chess pieces in.
A vehicle ban in the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard Avenue should return this summer, Kelowna city council will hear Monday.
But more should be done to avoid a repeat of the “empty” feeling that characterized that portion of downtown’s main street, city officials say.
They propose a variety of measures they say will make the two blocks more vibrant and interesting for pedestrians, helping to draw more customers for businesses whose owners are divided on the wisdom of another summer-long vehicle ban.
Inspiration for the so-called “Meet Me on Bernard” car-free project has been borrowed from locales such as Vancouver’s Granville Island, the village at Whistler and Lincoln Road in Miami, Fla., city officials say.
Specific ideas to make the two blocks more lively include:
— street games, such as “giant chess and checkers, ping-pong, snakes and ladders, and basketball”
— street performers
— more tiny parks and sitting areas created on parking stalls with the help of local landscaping firms, nine of which have already expressed an interest
— mobile art pieces
— Indigenous cultural demonstrations
To try help businesses recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, the city closed Bernard Avenue from The Sails through the 500 block in July and August last year.
The program was said to be successful, particularly in the 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard, where many restaurants and pubs took advantage of the street space to expand their patios. City council has already decided to repeat the vehicle ban this summer on those two blocks.
But the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard have few restaurants and not many shopkeepers offered their wares outside last year, in part because of shoplifting concerns.
“The resulting empty space was not conducive to the intended vibrant, bustling atmosphere, and it highlighted the need for additional programming and animation to better utilize the space and provide community benefit,” reads part of a staff report to council.
The 45 shopkeepers in the 400 and 500 blocks of Bernard are lukewarm on the idea of another summer-long vehicle ban. One third are against it, 58% support it, and 16% offered no opinion, when asked by the city.