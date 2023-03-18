Have you ever perused the skincare aisle and thought “Where do I even start?”. Do you ever Google your skincare questions and feel more overwhelmed after trying to find the answer? Would it be helpful to be able to talk to a real person and not feel like their just trying to sell you on the latest, greatest must haves for all skin types? This is why I created La Crème de la Crème.
Hi, I’m Megan and I am the owner of La Crème on Main Street in Penticton. I wanted to build a space that was a skincare stepping stone. A balance of treatment focused services without losing the relaxing touch. Are you wanting to focus on your skin health but don’t know where to start? Have you considered more advanced treatments but aren’t quite ready to commit? Are you struggling with a persistent skin issue and you need some guidance and a cheer squad? That’s what we do.
We focus on consultation, education, and purpose. As we learn about your skin, you learn about your skin and homecare is purpose driven. The team at La Crème is focused on working with you to achieve healthy skin. It’s your face not a mask and you should feel comfortable in it.
Why do we put such a focus on these things and not 100% on treatments? Because you live in your skin everyday and its your commitment in your daily life that will provide the greatest results. Treatments are a key factor, but they are not what will make or break your skin health. We strive to provide you with the answer to why, such as why avoid certain ingredients, why change your pillowcase regularly, why certain skincare myths are exactly that, myths. We want to support your skincare journey with well-rounded understanding specifically geared to the uniqueness of your skin and lifestyle.
The skincare industry is vast and if a product wasn’t working for someone it wouldn’t sell. This is why I believe if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. We aren’t here to tell you that what you’re using is garbage and what we sell is the end all and be all. If you have the results you want from what you’re using that’s amazing. The key thing to remember is just because a product works for someone else, or a treatment did wonders for an influencer it doesn’t inherently mean it is meant for you. That’s where we come in, to guide and support when it just gets too confusing and frustrating to figure out. Stop the guessing game, get off the merry go round and learn what YOUR skin needs, in all its complex beauty.
This is what makes La Crème is a steppingstone. For those first steps into a routine or for more advanced steps with an eye towards medical aesthetic procedures, to those just wanting to take better care of their skin health, La Crème is here.
I am excited to start sharing my skincare enthusiasm and knowledge with you and remember, Fresh Face – Fresh Pillowcase.
Sponsored Content