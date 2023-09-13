Ribbon

This photo appeared on Page A3 of The Herald's print edition of Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

 Staff

Four Points By Sheraton at 903 Vernon Ave. held an official ribbon cutting, Sunday which included Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Mundi Hotel president Ron Mundi. The hotel will be home to the Edmonton Oilers this weekend for the Young Stars Classic tournament and will then close briefly until the hotel’s restaurant is fully operational.

Recommended for you