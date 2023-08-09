Kelowna’s airport is the eighth-most stress-free terminal in the country for airline passengers, a new ranking claims. The airport received an overall ‘relaxation score’ of 7.05, which is based in part by comparing passenger volumes against amenities such as dining options, ways to get to the city’s downtown, and amenities such as in-terminal spas for weary travellers.
The highest ranked airport was Regina International, at 7.83, while the 10-ranked was the airport in Charlottetown, at 6.98. The list was released by Canada Casinos, a website that links to online gaming websites, with a view to helping passengers ‘’find the odds’’ of a relaxing travel experience.