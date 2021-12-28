A long-established waterfront campground in Peachland could be redeveloped with six, six-storey residential buildings.
A total of 49 new homes are proposed, including six luxury beachside bungalows, at 3976 Beach Ave.
“The form of the buildings and bungalows reflects and reinforces the quality and drama of the surrounding landscape and lakefront.
Porchlight Developments bought the property, which was formerly Todd’s RV and Campground. The campground opened in 1956.
For the redevelopment project to proceed, town council will have to eventually change the site’s zoning from campground to tourist commercial and single detached residential.
“This change will sustain the tourism uses of the site but upgrade to a zone to allow for resort structures,” the developer says on its website.
The company also says the proposal conforms to the town’s official community plan, which envisions more tourism commercial uses, as well as higher density developments.
A virtual public information meeting on the proposal is planned for Jan. 7, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
