Giant Dildo sign is on private property, please stay away, urges N.L. town

A Hollywood-like sign can be seen over the town of Dildo, Newfoundland in Canada in this undated handout photo provided August 19, 2019. A Newfoundland town that became famous on a late-night American talk show for sharing a name with a sex toy is once again urging residents to steer clear of a massive, Hollywood-style "Dildo" sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Marilyn Crotty *Mandatory Credit*