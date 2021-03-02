Psychiatrist reveals to inquiry that Desmond had 'mixed personality traits'

Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion, of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. An inquiry into a triple-murder suicide involving a former soldier heard today that Lionel Desmond wanted to be a better father and husband as he started his final phase of treatment for PTSD.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT