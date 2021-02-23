Desmond inquiry: psychiatrist says stressors caused relapses for soldier with PTSD

Lionel Desmond (front row, far right) was part of the 2nd battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, based at CFB Gagetown, and shown in this 2007 handout photo taken in Panjwai district in between patrol base Wilson and Masum Ghar in Afghanistan. An inquiry investigating why a mentally ill former soldier killed three family members and himself in 2017 is expected to hear today from doctors involved in the treatment Lionel Desmond while he was in the military. During the first phase of the provincial fatality inquiry, which started last year, the hearings focused on the involvement of police and provincial health and firearms officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Trev Bungay MANDATORY CREDIT