N.L. Ukrainian band shoves against Russian narratives with album launch, packed shows

Brian Cherwick (left) and Matt Hender, shown in a handout photo taken on Oct. 16, 2021, are part of St. John's, N.L.-based band The Kubasonics, who play what they call "Ukrainian-Canadian speed-folk." The band released a new album this weekend with two sold-out shows and Cherwick said he felt that by playing he shows, he was disproving Russian narratives about Ukraine not having its own culture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christopher Deacon **MANDATORY CREDIT**