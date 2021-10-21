Ancient solar storm helped pinpoint the exact date Vikings settled in Newfoundland

Justin Mercer, left, of Griquet-St.Lunaire, Nfld., battles with Matthew Scott of Fairfax, Virginia, also known as the Viking boy, Ivar, in L'Anse aux Meadows, N.L., Friday July 28, 2000. A groundbreaking study has confirmed Vikings settled in remote corner of northern Newfoundland in AD 1021, marking with scientific certainty the first time Europeans arrived in the Americas — exactly 1,000 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan